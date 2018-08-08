Lutes offers “music for all occasions” at Concerts in the Park

August 8, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

He first picked up his guitar as a teen to impress the girls – and, by his own admission, it was a pretty successful tactic. But now that he’s got the girl, and some kids to boot, New Brunswick-based singer-songwriter Jared Lutes finds inspiration on the road.

This week, the road brings Mr. Lutes to Aurora, where he will bring his own blend of rock and roll to the Town Park Band Shell, the latest in the Town of Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series.

“My inspiration used to be to impress the girls, but I landed the girl and married her, now it is about my career and lots of lyrics have to do with being on the road, being away from home, being away from my family and trying to get home in one piece,” Mr. Lutes, who is working on his seventh album, tells The Auroran. “I’m bringing music for all occasions – one man, one guitar.”

Lutes, who now lives in Moncton, grew up in a community very focused on the automotive and transportation industries, a very rock-and-roll environment. By the time he went through university, he found himself at a fork in the road. In his 20s, he had a choice whether to pursue his PhD in something unrelated to music or simply go after his passion.

“By this time, I was having some success with my album, I had a little boy at home, and it just made sense at that time to be the stay-at-home musician-songwriter full time,” says Mr. Lutes. “Around the same time, I had been in the studio setting and picked up some skills with recording technology and process, so I decided to take on that side of it too as an independent producer, recording engineer as well as a musician.”

When asked whether he ever second-guesses following the musical path, he says he still “wrestles” with the question.

“I am confident with the choices I have made and have had some success and make a modest living doing it, but a musician is not a traditional career,” he says. “There are a lot of unknowns, especially in the climate of recording, song-writing, and performing. Everything is changing so fast.”

But even if he is still wrestling with that question, if he wants some degree of reassurance, all he needs to do is flip on the television.

In recent years, his original music has been used on Reign, the TV show loosely based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, as well as the procedural drama Rizzoli and Isles, and, most recently in the Netflix movie 1 Mile to You.

“It is a feather in my cap, for sure,” he says. “It does open doors, of course, to live gigs and local shows. The holy grail [for a musician] is visibility, that viral video.”

You’ll be able to see for yourself – and maybe capture a viral video of your own – at Town Park this Wednesday, August 15. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are preceded by a miniature version of the Aurora Farmers’ Market, which begins at 5 p.m. and runs for the duration of the performance.

Admission is free and donations to the Aurora Food Pantry are encouraged.

Readers Comments (0)