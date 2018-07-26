Library Square plans “significantly enhance accessibility,” says CAO

(Re: Accessibility issues plague Library Square plans, says advocate, July 19)

The Town would like to take the opportunity to clarify some misinformation that appeared on the front page of The Auroran last week. The Accessibility Committee has reviewed the designs for the town square on two occasions and their comments and concerns were passed on to staff. As stated at Council, the design firm and Town staff are continuing to work on ensuring any accessibility concerns are addressed. In fact, the area is moving from having just two accessible parking spots to a total of approximately 19 spots for those with mobility issues.

While the two current accessible parking spaces for the library are approximately 10 metres from the entrance, the new spaces are 15 metres from the entrance but include a canopy to protect individuals using mobility devices from the elements – including rain and snow. We recognize that protection from the weather is an issue and have, from the beginning, taken steps to address this.

Plans for the new square include three accessible spots at the rear of the library, two spots behind the new community facility, one spot with access to Victoria Hall, 10 spots on the north laneway designated for seniors, expecting mothers and those with accessibility issues, and an additional four (at minimum) accessible spaces on Yonge Street directly in front of the library and the wheelchair ramp. We are also looking at adding a canopy in front of the library for those spaces as well.

These plans significantly enhance accessibility for both the library and the square

Doug Nadorozny

Chief Administrative Officer

Town of Aurora

