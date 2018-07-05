Newmarket-Aurora MPP named Ontario’s Deputy Premier

Three-storey addition to Church Street School approved in principle.

Students’ faces fell when they came to Regency Acres Public School last Wednesday. What was supposed to be a happy time as...

It took over four years to get to that point, but when it came for Council to approve site plans for the planned rebuild of Aurora United Church, the decision was made in under two minutes.

Seeing NHL ice time as a teenager is quite a rarity. Morgan Frost, a centreman who just turned nineteen in May, is hoping to make it a reality.