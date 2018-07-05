General News » News

Newmarket-Aurora MPP named Ontario’s Deputy Premier

July 5, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Just weeks after being elected MPP by the residents of Newmarket-Aurora, Christine Elliott has been named Ontario’s new Deputy Premier.
Ms. Elliott, along with Premier Doug Ford, and the rest of the Province’s new cabinet were sworn in on Friday morning by the Lieutenant-Governor.
In addition to her new role as Deputy Premier, Ms. Elliott was also named the Province’s Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, building on her previous role as Ontario’s first Patient Ombudsman.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-07-05-10

Library Square development takes significant step forward

Three-storey addition to Church Street School approved in principle.

2018-07-05-02

Community rallies to help Regency Acres Public School end year on high note

Students’ faces fell when they came to Regency Acres Public School last Wednesday. What was supposed to be a happy time as...

2018-07-05-09

United Church members feel “definite excitement” as Council approves site plans for rebuild

It took over four years to get to that point, but when it came for Council to approve site plans for the planned rebuild of Aurora United Church, the decision was made in under two minutes.

x-default

Aurora’s Frost looks to make NHL’s Flyers out of camp

Seeing NHL ice time as a teenager is quite a rarity. Morgan Frost, a centreman who just turned nineteen in May, is hoping to make it a reality.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open