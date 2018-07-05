Newmarket-Aurora MPP named Ontario’s Deputy Premier

July 5, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Brock Weir
Just weeks after being elected MPP by the residents of Newmarket-Aurora, Christine Elliott has been named Ontario’s new Deputy Premier.
Ms. Elliott, along with Premier Doug Ford, and the rest of the Province’s new cabinet were sworn in on Friday morning by the Lieutenant-Governor.
In addition to her new role as Deputy Premier, Ms. Elliott was also named the Province’s Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, building on her previous role as Ontario’s first Patient Ombudsman.
