Thank you to anonymous citizen

July 5, 2018

I am writing this letter in the hopes it will be published as a thank you to an anonymous citizen whose actions earlier this afternoon reinforced my belief in Aurora as a great community is which to live.

Leaving home around noon [Ed. Note: On June 27], I had placed both my wallet and my expensive cell phone on the trunk lid of my car, planning to retrieve them after depositing a bag of garbage in an outside garbage bin.

As luck would have it, I became distracted, and managed to drive off from my house with the wallet and phone still sitting on the trunk lid. Needless to say, both items fell off my car after travelling a short distance.

It was not until several minutes later that I realized neither of these items was with me. Reversing course to return home, I tried without success to locate my wallet and phone, presuming I would find them lying on the road, presumably run over and smashed, if there at all.

Unbeknownst to me, the citizen in question, driving along Henderson Drive, had come across and retrieved these items. Moreover. he/she had taken it upon him/herself, after identifying the owner, to deliver my wallet and phone intact to my home. I learned this only upon arriving home.

It would have been a simple matter for whomever found my wallet and phone to have simply hung on to them without returning them, leaving me to have to replace the various cards contained in my wallet, not to mention having to acquire a new cell phone.

Instead, this person took it upon him/herself to do the right thing and return these items to me. I am very grateful for actions taken by this individual to whom I would like to extend my profound appreciation.

Colin Guenther

Aurora



