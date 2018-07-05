Photographers, models set out to prove Age is Just a Number

Arts and Culture » General News » News

By Jake Courtepatte

Seeing NHL ice time as a teenager is quite a rarity. Morgan Frost, a centreman who just turned nineteen in May, is hoping to make it a reality.
The Aurora native was drafted 27th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, picked in the shadows on Nolan Patrick, the teenager picked second overall in the same draft who spent all of last season with the NHL club.
But Frost, who is spending this week at the Flyers’ development camp alongside other NHL hopefuls, he thinks his breakout season with the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds last season may push him over the final hump.
“I think all parts of my game are just starting to come together,” said Frost. “I’m hoping to be able to just give it my all and impress at camp.”
Described by his EliteProspects page as a “playmaking pivot, agile on his skates,” Frost admitted he will have to pack more pounds onto his five-foot-eleven frame to hang with the big boys.
“I finished the season around 175,’’ he said after a drills session at the Flyers’ Skate Zone. “I took some time off, trying to eat a lot, get stronger. As long as I can keep it over 180, that would be ideal.’’
“I think that a balance comes from both eating and working out,’’ he said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do so far.”
Playing at almost a point-per-game pace in the OHL prior to his draft, the newly-drafted Frost upped his offensive game immensely in the 2017-18 season, putting up 112 points in 67 games.
His breakout season earned praise from Flyers GM Ron Hextall, who said in a press conference the centreman had “limitless skill.”
Hextall admitted his frustration in his unsuccessful bid to land a third-line centre in Sunday’s free agency frenzy. Yet Frost says he sees it as an opportunity to fill the role from within.
“Hopefully I can make that jump and prove to them that I can play in that spot.”
As for now, Frost said the development camp has been “fun”, and he’s just enjoying meeting and hanging out with some of the guys.
“It’s just an unbelievable experience, not just to showcase your skill, but to learn from others and add to your own game.”

         

Aurora's Frost looks to make NHL's Flyers out of camp

Seeing NHL ice time as a teenager is quite a rarity. Morgan Frost, a centreman who just turned nineteen in May, is hoping to make it a reality.

