MP’s REPORT: Looking Forward to Seeing You on July 8!

June 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

These last few months have been busy with community events, school visits, investment announcements, and meetings with our Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill Constituency Youth Council. The House of Commons rises at the end of June which means I will be working more in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill and I look forward to seeing you at events in our community over the summer.

COMMUNITY BBQ

I would like to take this opportunity to invite you, your family, friends, and neighbours to join me at “Celebrating Canada through Community” on Sunday, July 8th from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at 12820 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill. There will be food, outdoor entertainment, fun for the kids, and informative booths from a variety of government and local organizations. I look forward to seeing you there!

IN AURORA-OAK RIDGES-RICHMOND HILL

Investing in Youth

This summer, I look forward to visiting some of the participating businesses and organizations that have received funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program. The Canada Summer Jobs Program has provided 68 local businesses and organizations in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill with $665,903 (total) in funding to create 226 jobs and give youth access to meaningful work experience.

Doors Open 2018

Doors Open is a wonderful initiative that allows our residents to celebrate our diversity and rich culture that makes us who we are as Canadians. Organizations across York Region opened their doors to inspire further learning and understanding in our community. I very much enjoyed participating and I want to thank the Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill organizations who ensured we were well represented at this important and welcoming event.

Saint-Jean -Baptiste Day with L’AFRY

Les deux langues officielles de notre pays font partie intégrante de l’identité canadienne. June 24th is Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day where we recognize the significant contributions French Canadians have made throughout history. I am proud of the work being done by L’Association des francophones de la région de York (L’AFRY) to ensure that the 16,000 Francophones across York Region have access to quality French language services, and that the Francophone community continues to thrive. I would like to invite you to join me and L’AFRY on Saturday, June 23 at 4pm to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day at Willowgrove Farm. Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste!

DECORATION DAY

Decoration Day, hosted by the Newmarket Veterans’ Association, honours our veterans and serves as a reminder of the solemn responsibility we have to recognize the significant contributions our veterans have made throughout history. 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice, the end of World War I. It was a privilege to speak to everyone at one of the first events that marks this commemorative year to remind us all that we must not take peace for granted. Our veterans have passed us the torch and we must honour their sacrifice and be vigilant in the defence of the values for which our nation stands at home and abroad.

REPRESENTING CANADA ABROAD

I had the honour of leading the Canadian delegation of Parliamentarians in Warsaw, Poland at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Annual Spring Session. I joined Parliamentarians from the 29 NATO member countries for meetings on the alliance’s priorities, defence investments, and cyber security. In support of the NATO PA Science and Technology Committee, I presented my draft report entitled: “Defence and Security: Capitalising on NATO’s Science and Technology Base” which you can find online here: www.nato-pa.int/document/2018-defence-innovation-capitalising-natos-science-and-technology-base-draft-report. While in Poland, I was also invited to speak to the Polish Forum for Young Leaders about my career as a military officer and in the defence industry, life as a Member of Parliament, and the role of Canadian and Polish youth together as global citizens.

HAPPY CANADA DAY!

As we celebrate Canada Day on July 1st, we must also remember to celebrate all that we are at home, what we bring to the world, and continue to celebrate all that we will become together.

To all Canadians, both old and new—Happy Canada Day!

As always, please feel free to contact me by e-mail: Leona.Alleslev@parl.gc.ca, phone: (905) 773-8358, or drop by my office at 12820 Yonge St., suite 202 in Richmond Hill.

My team and I are always here to help!

