Public should have full numbers to be informed on Hallmark land

June 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

It seems that our Town Council has another difficult decision ahead, as noted in the June 14 edition of The Auroran.

Articles by Scott Johnston and by Brock Weir outlined the possible uses of the area known as the Hallmark property for soccer pitches or baseball diamonds, with building costs estimated to be as much as $3,000,000 (assuming that the project comes in on budget).

It would be useful to know how close to capacity our existing facilities are.

For example, on Saturday afternoon I went by Summit Park and Copland Park, which both have baseball/softball diamonds. Both were empty – no activity taking place. The same was true of the soccer pitches at Summit Park and at Machell Park.

I completely understand that grass soccer pitches need time to regenerate, and that some diamonds are not suitable for certain levels of play, so it’s not feasible to use every facility every day of the week.

However, when the time comes for Council to vote on this matter I hope that the members take into consideration current usage patterns, as well as the cost not just to build but also to maintain these facilities.

In the meantime, perhaps this kind of data could be included in future articles, so that the readers can make their own informed decisions. Failing that, readers could be directed to a Town office or web site where such information can be obtained.

John Robb

Aurora

(Editor’s Note: Full tables on field usage by soccer, baseball and other local sports clubs and organizations can be found in the agenda for last month’s Special Meeting of Aurora’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Committee. The agenda can be found by visiting www.aurora.ca/TownHall/Documents/2018%20Committee%20Documents/Parks%2c%20Recreation%20and%20Cultural%20Services%20Advisory%20Committee/PRCSAC-Special-2018-05-07-Agenda-attachments.pdf)

