Scheer says Federal Conservatives will be the “party of yes”

June 24, 2018

By Brock Weir

Buoyed by the victory of Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs in the June 7 Provincial Election, Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was in Aurora on Monday night to keep the momentum going with the message that the Conservative party will be the “Party of Yes” to take on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Monday’s rally, which was held at the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, was not only a chance for Mr. Scheer to meet with local supporters, but also stand beside Aurora’s two Federal Conservative candidates — Lois Brown in Newmarket-Aurora and Costas Menegakis in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill — and congratulate the community’s two newly-minted MPPs, Christine Elliott and Michael Parsa, on their decisive election victory.

“A lot of you in this room must have worked yourselves really, really hard over the last 30-some-odd days to help send a strong PC government to Queen’s Park,” said Scheer, flanked by Brown, Menegakis, Elliott, and Parsa, as well as Richmond Hill’s new MPP Daisy Wai.

Despite their efforts, however, Scheer stressed there was, from his perspective, much work to be done.

“We have a problem here in Canada because the architects of the last few years in Ontario have found a new home,” he continued. “They are currently living in Ottawa, they are running the Federal government now and we need to do the same thing in Ottawa what voters of Ontario did. We are going to do that by working together. It is always when Conservatives work together that we win. It is always when we support each other to put the needs of people before government; when we attack problems from a Provincial and Federal level; the same set of philosophies that true prosperity comes from the free market, it doesn’t come from government; that when a government protects the individual freedom…we’re always better off.”

To that end, Mr. Scheer took aim at the “carbon tax” that Mr. Ford has promised to take off the table here in Ontario.

“We have been fighting the carbon tax in opposition since the last election and Justin Trudeau loves to say that over 80 per cent of Canadians live in a province that supports the carbon tax,” said Mr. Scheer. “When I heard Doug Ford start saying things like ‘Help is on the way,’ I thought to myself, ‘Help is on the way to fight the carbon tax federally because we have a government now in Ontario that is going to fight the carbon tax with us.’ It is great to have allies on what I believe will be one of the most important policy questions that Canadians will have to decide.”

Tough questions posed to the Federal Government regarding the “carbon tax” have gone unanswered, he said, and that, he contended, smacks of “arrogance” on the part of the Liberals. Yet, Conservatives “believe in the common sense of the collective intelligence of voters” in Ontario and Canada, and they are “confident that they will help dismantle the carbon tax.”

“Conservatives will [put] common sense, policy based solutions forward in the next election,” he said.

One area to benefit from such a solution, he said, was immigration. Under the previous Conservative government, Mr. Scheer said Canada had “the most welcoming and inclusive” immigration system that welcomed “the best and brightest from all over the world with a compassionate side to help those facing real persecution: those waiting in refugee camps for years or waiting to bring over a loved one or sponsor a family member.

“I have been to New York State, I have been to North Dakota, people crossing over the border illegally are not facing persecution but they are skipping and making legitimate refugees and those who want to come to this country legally wait even longer,” he said. “Conservatives will put the needs of those following the rules and coming to Canada legally first. We’ll make sure those resources are going to go to help the world’s most vulnerable.”

Other common sense solutions will be applied to issues like debt.

Borrowing today means higher taxes tomorrow, and deficits in the billions are hard for Canadians to fathom, he said.

“[Canadians] spend on their kids before they spend on themselves; they put money away for education; they make sure their kids can go into sports or get tutoring if they need it; they might go a few extra months before they buy a new suit or they go a few years before they buy a new car, all to make sure that the next generation has it better off than they do,” said Mr. Scheer. “That look of pride on their face when they attend their kids’ graduation knowing that they are going to go on to university or post-secondary thanks to all that hard work paying off. That is the exact opposite of what this Liberal government is doing. They are reaching into my children, your children, and your grandchildren’s future and they are taking money today to spend on their failed political promises. Conservatives will put a stop to that, we will balance the budgets, that we stop taking prosperity from the next generation of Canadians.

“The Liberals have become the party of ‘no’. They have said no to our energy section which employs so many people from coast to coast. They have said no to all those people who have been out of work who want to go back to work developing and extracting Canada’s natural resources. [They have said no to manufacturing sectors, construction sectors] by saying no to Energy East. They have said no to free market private sector solutions, they have said no to individual liberty and freedom by promising Canadians to sign an attestation to get summer jobs funding. Conservatives will be the party of yes: yes to big projects like Trans Mountain to get Canadian resources to market, without forcing you as the taxpayers to pay for it. We will allow private sector companies use shareholders’ money build great projects, not put it all on the taxpayers.”

“Radical protestors” are seen chaining themselves to trees to stop the export of energy resources, Mr. Scheer claimed, but they do not follow suit by lining “up and down the St. Lawrence blocking tanker after tanker of foreign oil from Saudi Arabia, from Algeria, and even from the United States. Conservatives will make sure Canada’s self-sufficient at energy.

“I am under no illusion. It is going to be a big challenge going into the next election, but I know it can be done. The path to victory is getting wider and wider as more and more people realize that Justin Trudeau’s policies hurt the very people he claims to want to help. It hurts young Canadians, new entrants into the workforce and unskilled workers who haven’t yet developed the skills they need, when government chases away investment and makes it harder for businesses to operate here.”

