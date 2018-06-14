SPEAKEASY

This week’s Speakeasy featured three fabulous cultural catalysts who contribute to the vibrant and important arts scene in York Region. We had so much fun with our guests, that we felt we were chatting out on the deck rather than in the studio where we air our monthly radio broadcast.

We hope you get a feel for the energy we experienced in this print edition of our show.

June is Pride month, and in York Region, LGBTQ2S communities and allies are celebrating with family-friendly, all-inclusive activities. The rainbow flag will be flying across York Region, and this year’s York Pride Parade has grown to a bustling extravaganza of over 50 groups showcasing the many supporters of diversity and inclusion.

Jacob Gal, Development & Communications Director of York Pride Fest and Brianne Evelyn, Logistics and Volunteer Coordinator, took time from their busy schedules to drop by and give us the scoop on some of this year’s Pride Fest in Newmarket. So, grab your friends, your mom and dad, and come together to build spaces where together, we can educate, enjoy and celebrate.

Main Street Newmarket is turning rainbow for York Pride with flags, flowers and pride-licious foods developed by local restaurants. The parade on Main Street will start at 3 pm at the Ontario Street intersection, proceeding south to Water Street. Celebrations will continue on Riverwalk, featuring a smudging ceremony by Kim Wheatley at 3:45 pm, an interactive kids’ zone, a full line of upstage entertainment and closing out with a drag queen performance at the grand firework finale at 10:30 pm. For information on all the happenings, check out yorkpridefest.com.

Angela Durante Dukát is an artist, PhD, dreamer and one of the most talented photographers we know. She is co-owner of Dukát Studios, a unique art making, story-telling space located in a century schoolhouse studio in Uxbridge, Ontario. For Angela, photography is all about how you feel. Her academic work at York University concentrated on how artists in Canada were using the female body to say things that had absolutely nothing to do with the actual woman in the image, but represented all kinds of other ideas. She really enjoyed academia, but instead of studying images, Angela decided she wanted to create them.

Angela brings a visioning process of storytelling to each portrait she creates. The upcoming group exhibit “Age is Just a Number” celebrates seniors aged 80+ who continue to live within that creator-mode. As Angela muses, age is but a construct. This extraordinary print exhibit was originally created in digital format and can now be enjoyed in print at the Library’s Colleen Abbott Gallery, June 11 – July 21. To learn more about Angela and Dukát Studios, visit dukatstudios.com.

The Aurora Cultural Centre is busy planning an inspiring selection of artsy summer camps. Half-day visual arts camps for children ages four to 12 tap into the joy of creating. Children work in a professional studio, experience the Centre’s galleries and have fun outdoors with crazy messy art projects. The Centre also offers a brand new set of full-day theatre camps where children can explore musical theatre or the dramatic arts. Check out the 2018-19 performing arts season – a bold and exciting slate of musical initiatives and special events. Be transformed through the arts at auroraculturalcentre.ca

From Reccia and Jane … see you next month!

Jane Taylor is Communications and Events Manager at the Aurora Cultural Centre and Reccia Mandelcorn is Manager of Community Collaboration at Aurora Public Library. They co-host The Speakeasy on the first Wednesday of each month on 102.7 CHOP-FM.

