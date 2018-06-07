Candidates deserve big thank you: former mayor

Unless there’s a big problem on Election Day, when June 8 rolls around, the votes will have been counted and life will carry on (maybe differently, depending on who wins, etc.) but it’ll carry on.

However, before then, as we head into the last stretch of campaigning, please would you join us in thanking every candidate who put forward their name to stand for election?

I believe it is their willingness to do that deserves the public’s acknowledgment — and gratitude; especially today when social media is often used by some to launch personal attacks.

Candidates (and their families and close friends) might or might not know exactly what they may face during their political run or political term (if elected). But, once declared, they soon learn.

It can be brutal and cruel, but without candidates from all political parties stepping forward, we will all lose.

Competition is what offers us choice. At the end of the day, we each get a chance to vote. That’s where we get to make our individual choice speak loudest. It’s where we get to make a difference quietly and privately.

Before, during and after an election, critiquing other party’s ideas and vision is par for the course. But surely it can be done without name calling and pointedly degrading commentary.

Young children are watching and learning as they watch the TV adverts, listen to radio commentary and sound bites being aired, when reading print media and as they overhear conversations at home and elsewhere.

Spare a thought today: before you react to, or tweet or post a comment on a blog or on a Facebook page, consider the effect your words will have on the candidate, their family and volunteers and think how you’d feel if it were your name or a loved ones name on the ballot.

Express your opinions by all means – but, as Canadians, let’s show the rest of North America how to do so with some class.

Bravo and a BIG THANK YOU to everyone running, or supporting a candidate!

Here’s to June 8, and everyone in our local community working together to improve our quality of life.

Phyllis Morris

Aurora



