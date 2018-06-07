Ballard would be best rep for riding, says reader

June 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

A great deal of the messaging from each of the Provincial Parties in our current election has been negative and focused on the party leaders and their history or mis-steps.

I will be voting in this provincial election for the local candidate who can best represent and serve Newmarket-Aurora, Chris Ballard.

Mr. Ballard has called this riding home for decades and served on the Aurora Town Council. Chris has shown and proven to our residents his dedication to local problems and local solutions.

His four years as our MPP was very productive for both the Newmarket and Aurora communities. In Chris’ tenure we have achieved increased daily GO Train service, and two new stations are being built to serve our commuters. Chris has been instrumental in getting grants for local businesses to retain and expand much needed local jobs.

As the Minister for the Environment, Chris has been working hard for Green Initiatives to make our homes more energy efficient, all subsidized by the income from Ontario’s Cap and Trade clean air initiatives. The GreenOn programs for energy efficient windows, doors, insulation and heating provide much needed grants to help save our environment.

Chris Ballard is the only choice for strong local representation at Queen’s Park. I am voting for Chris Ballard.

David Hanna

Aurora



Readers Comments (0)