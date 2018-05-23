Basketball, golf, triathlon stars among the Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018

May 23, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Their prowess on the basketball court, golf course, and the varied terrain of the triathlon have made them recognized individuals in their sports, but now they are being recognized by their hometowns.

Paolina Allan, David Morland IV, Robert Bain and Loring Doolittle were announced Tuesday as the Class of 2018 in the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame.

Ms. Allan and Mr. Morland are being recognized in the Athlete category – for triathlon and golf respectively – while Mr. Bain is being recognized in the Coach category for basketball, and Mr. Doolittle is being recognized posthumously in the Builder/Contributor category.

“On behalf of the Induction Committee, we are excited to announce this year’s four inductees,” says Stephen Forsey, Induction Committee Chair, Aurora Sports Hall of Fame. “All very deserving, from a variety of sports backgrounds, they will help make our 6th Annual Dinner Celebration once again the gala of the year.”

Now a private triathlon coach, Ms. Allen was introduced as “the second female overall at Ironman Canada, is a UCI Masters Cycling World Championship qualifier and three time Ironman World Championship qualifier. She also has been named the Triathlon Ontario and Triathlon Canada Elite Long Distance Triathlete of the Year.”

A winner of the Ontario Junior Golf Championship, Mr. Morland is honoured as a “two-time All American on a Kent State Golf Scholarship,” as well as his participation on the PGA Tour from 2000 – 2002, and placing fifth at the Bell Canadian Open.

Mr. Bain, who has lived in Aurora for 20 years, is being recognized for his work as Head Coack of the York University Yeoman Men’s Basketball team for an impressive 38 seasons.

“He earned 11 first place finishes in the OUA East Division, six Conference Championships, and won 700 career victories. He was the OUA East Coach of the Year nine times and twice National Coach of the Year.’

Although Mr. Doolittle died in 1996, his is a name which remains familiar with Aurorans.

“He was born and raised in Aurora and was an amateur al-star athlete that excelled at hockey, baseball, and lacrosse. He was an umpire with Baseball USA, a professional hockey referee in the OHA, AHL and Western League, and an NHL Official.”

The Class of 2018 will join 25 honoured members into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame at an induction celebration dinner set for November 8 at St. Andrew’s College. Thus far, their ranks include 14 athletes, three coaches, seven builders, and one member of the media.

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame was established in November 2013, by Sport Aurora and with the financial support of the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) celebrates its 5th year, in celebration of sport history and excellence; dedicated to the recognition of the important place that sport has assumed within the fabric of Aurora

Readers Comments (0)