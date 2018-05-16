Aurora mom develops fresh solution with “Poopsy Daisy”

May 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

There are certain advantages to living in Australia, from the generally warmer weather to the abundance of sandy beaches, but, for Angela Sacco, there was another area where the land down under had a leg up on Canada: taking care of baby’s business.

As a young mom raising her kids in Australia, she became accustomed to “nappy sacks,” disposable diaper bags designed and scented to neutralize odours. So, when she moved back to Canada, Ms. Sacco decided she was going to show Canadian moms just what they have been missing.

The result is “Poopsy Daisy”, a new line of lightly scented disposable diaper bags that are biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

Now available in boxes of 200 bags, getting the odour-neutralizing product to market has been a passion project for Ms. Sacco.

“My husband is Australian and I lived there for five years, and two of our girls were born there,” explains Ms. Sacco, now a mom of three to young son Gabriel. “In Australia, the UK and in Europe, they call them ‘nappy sacks’ and you can find them in any grocery store or major pharmacy chain. When we moved back here, we had two girls in diapers at the time and couldn’t find anything like it, so I told my husband I was going to make my own brand. He thought I was crazy, but I had the name trademarked in Canada and said I am really going to try and make this work because I want Canadian parents to have the same convenience I experienced.”

It was a significant shift of gears for Ms. Sacco, 34, who came into the project with a background in hospitality and tourism, but she took what she learned in her college’s entrepreneurship class and got down to business.

She contacted different companies that manufactured plastic bags, eventually sourcing manufacture to China. She retained the services of a trademark lawyer when the family was still living in Sudbury, taking the long trip to Toronto every time she needed to advice.

“There were a lot of phone calls, a lot of research, a lot of dealing with shipping companies and border consolations, but we figured it out as we went,” says Ms. Sacco. “My husband was there for supper and he helped me with the financial aspect of it because he is good with numbers – I am more the creative.”

Admittedly, it was a huge undertaking going up against similar competitors, but it was a matter of educating the consumer on why her product stands apart. It was very important to her to develop an environmentally friendly option, she says.

“The very first thing my sister said to me when I told her my idea was, ‘Why do you want to make more plastic bags? Don’t we already have enough?,’ but I told her my intent was to [make them] biodegradable and if it comes to reordering them, I want to make the next batch even more compostable so they are even more friendly to the environment.

“I really want Poopsy Daisy to be a household name across the country for people, like Kleenex. I really want that brand recognition and I am hoping to get into some stores, maybe some baby stores and pharmacies so people can access it. One year from now, I really want to try to target the day cares within the GTA and York Region at least and expand from there across Canada so they can be able to use them in daycare centres as well.

“I am a mom of three, I have been there, I have done the diaper changes, and I want [moms and families] to know there is a better way out there. Hopefully they can try it for themselves and they can see the difference it makes in their households.”

200-packs of Poopsy Daisy are available online for $5.99 per box. Product and samples are available online from lessmesssolutions.com or by calling 647-325-BAGS (2247).

Different product lines are available for different needs, from the standard 200 pack for households, to customized boxes designed for day care centres and public baby changing areas.

Now that Ms. Sacco is on maternity leave with her young son, she is redoubling her focus on getting her product to market.

If it takes off, she hopes to develop smaller packets of bags for moms on the go and a further line of environmentally friendly household products.

Readers Comments (0)