Councillors need to take responsibility for JOC budget

May 16, 2018

I’ve been following with some dismay the deliberations/post mortem of the Aurora Town Council regarding the fiasco surrounding the construction of the JOC. At least $2,000,000 over budget.

The April 19 Auroran story covered what appears to have been a lengthy discussion of the recently completed audit, which was highly critical of the entire project and how it was managed.

The subject was addressed again by The Auroran in the May 10 issue.

As I read it, and quite frankly, it was rather obvious not long after construction began, the project was over budget almost from day one.

In an effort to cover up the fact it was decided to remove +$2,000,000 in budgeted and likely quite necessary work so it could be said the project was “on budget.”

Now, who was responsible for all of this?

To read the two Auroran accounts of Council’s discussions, the Council had absolutely nothing to do with it.

Speaker after speaker spoke in a somewhat detached manner as if some mysterious outside power had mismanaged and covered up.

In addition, they were all ever so grateful, even if somewhat distraught, to learn about this and would certainly seek ways to prevent such an occurrence in the future.

Unbelievable, not the slightest indication of taking responsibility.

If the Council members are not prepared to take responsibility, then I certainly hope Aurora voters take this into account come November and think long and hard before voting for any incumbent who chooses to run again, whether for a seat on council or for Mayor.

John Sullivan

Aurora



