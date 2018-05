Re-mounted play marked 100th anniversary of Aurora milestone.

Crown agrees with York Regional Police assessment that there "were not sufficient grounds" to arrest former council member for either Aggravated Assault or Assault and concludes "there is no reasonable prospect of conviction."

Liberal leader contends she hasn't "lost her way" after pointed debate question from PC leader Doug Ford.

A pair of multi-run long balls were the kickers in the Aurora Jays’ road loss to the Creemore Braves on Sunday, dropping the North Dufferin Baseball League contest by a score of 11 – 5.