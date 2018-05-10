Windrow clearing would be nice: reader

May 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
(Re: Windrow Woes, May 3)
I enjoyed your windrow column.
I grew up in Willowdale as a kid.
I remember having to get rid of snow at the end of the driveway.
At that time, I remember that in Etobicoke in some areas they had the windrow service. Not in North York where I lived.
So, having this service certainly isn’t a new feature.
It would be nice here in Aurora.
That recent ice storm certainly gives windrow service a heads up.
Keep up the good work.
Don Oates
Aurora
