SENIOR SCAPE: Mother’s Day

By Christina Doyle

As someone once said, your house is your home only when you feel you have jurisdiction over the space.

Do you ever remember the movie from 1948 called Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, starring Cary Grant and Myrna Loy? It was about a New York advertising executive who, along with his family, lived in a cramped city apartment and they wanted and dreamed of a home in the suburbs.

Well the story goes, that as they begin this adventure, the bills and the house grow larger by each day! If any of you have done any kind of renovating you will understand this story all too well. But in the end, after their bank account is overdrawn and completely depleted, they really do live happily ever after.

It really doesn’t matter where you live or going to live, it is your passion in living life to its fullest that can encourage you to enjoy your surroundings wherever you lay your hat.

In many small towns,usually once a year, many homeowners will open their doors and invite the public to come and see their homes. It is so interesting to see the many collections of cherished items in each of these homes. It can be baseball movies, Hollywood memorabilia, teapots, Waterford crystal and books galore.

What do you collect? What favorite things have you accumulated over the years that you now lovingly display around your home? My own home has a collection of angels from figurines to prints. When I see them, it brings me a sense of peace and comfort. I believe we are surrounded by angels and that there is an angel who watches over each one of us.

You don’t need to be a hoarder, but know when to say enough because all we have is all we really need.

Unless you live alone, is your home your own? I can think back when the children were young, and all breakable items were removed from table tops and shelves. Until one day the children and the crystal could coexist next to their toys as our belongings became intertwined reflecting the personalities of everyone who resided here.

Today, no matter where or how you live, look upon your home through the eyes of Love. Walk around the rooms and offer up thanks, pause for a moment to consider all those who have lost their homes through death, divorce, debt or even disaster. Be grateful for the home you have and know in your heart it’s all you really need.

This month, speaking of home and heart, some of us may be celebrating Mother’s Day; you may have a cherished item that belonged to your mother. It may be an old cookbook with the grease marks all over it, or her favorite blanket.

If you are so fortunate to have one of these lovely cherished items, then please go ahead and display it, knowing you are surrounding yourself with love. And although she may not be in this world, you can always talk to her within your heart. May is a time we get many reminders to pause and take time to acknowledge the contributions of mothers to our lives.

Speaking of Mother’s Day, I wonder how many of us realize that the holiday’s founder was a Methodist? Anna Jarvis admired her mother so much, she petitioned presidents and congressmen to set aside a special day to honor moms across the United States.

Ann Reeves Jarvis was an activist during the 1850s and organized local mother’s clubs to teach young women how to care for their children and how to keep their homes clean and healthy.

Daughter Anna Jarvis never married and never bore children. She devoted her life to the creation of Mothers Day not for her own benefit but as a tribute to her mother and the example she set in 1908.

May this month bring blessings to your home, your family and to all mothers, past, present and future, a blessed Happy Mother’s Day. We will always love you!

HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS CENTRE

SENIORS INFORMATION AND ACTIVE LIVING FAIR will be held Saturday, June 16 at the Seniors’ Centre. This is an opportunity for you to come out and meet with vendors, have fitness demos, health seminars and more. Admission is free.

MAH JONGG. Have you ever played this popular game? Why not come out on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 pm to try your hand.

LADIES PICKLEBALL. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing activities in Canada. Anyone can play with a little instruction. Ladies pickleball is played on Tuesdays at 12.30.

LADIES POOL. Another ladies only activity is pool. Come out of Monday mornings, from 9 am to 12 noon, and learn how to play pool. We have a coach who guides us with our strokes and helps us with our shots.

