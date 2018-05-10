MP’s REPORT: Staying Active

May 10, 2018

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

The warm weather is here to stay I hope, and as we head towards summer, let’s all try to remain active.

Our community has many beautiful parks and trails that are great for families of all ages and abilities. Have you taken Activate Aurora’s pledge to move every day and make every step count? Together, we can encourage healthy active living and make Aurora Canada’s most active community. Find out more about how you can get active and involved here: activateaurora.com. Kudos to all who made this a reality!

The Aurora Garden and Horticultural Society recently celebrated their 100th anniversary. Congratulations on this significant milestone! I was pleased to be able to participate in this special celebration event. Without a doubt, they have well established roots in our community, and I look forward to seeing them grow over the next 100 years as they cultivate greener gardens and provide a wealth of resources for those wishing to explore gardening.

On April 11, Community Living Central York had a ground-breaking ceremony for their remodelled space. Community Living supports residents of York Region with developmental disabilities to provide a community where everyone belongs, and to ensure everyone has access to the support they need to achieve their fullest potential.

The ninth annual Portraits of Giving celebrated leaders in social responsibility in York Region on April 11. Congratulations to all the recipients for their leadership and inspiration, and raising awareness and resources for several notable causes.

Preserving our environment to ensure our kids can grow up in healthy communities is important to me. On April 28, I joined Neighbourhood Network and the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority for the annual Spring Tree Planting. We had a great turnout with many residents and many volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible. Over the course of the morning, we planted over 400 trees!

On April 29, I participated in the 2018 Run or Walk for Southlake, presented by Nature’s Emporium. The walk was a fantastic success and it was great to see such strong community support for an important cause. The event saw over 1,500 participants, and raised over $175,000 for patient care at Southlake Regional Health Centre. A special thank you to all the organizers who worked tirelessly to make this event a success.

On a sad note, the House lost one of its own on May 2: Gord Brown, Member of Parliament for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Gord was a personal friend. I got to know him as he was captain of the Conservative hockey team, and I serve as captain of the Liberal team. He was always a pleasure to work with and a true gentleman. He was never partisan, a trait I try to emulate. Gord taught me much and I will miss him dearly.

My sympathies to his wife Claudine and sons Tristan and Chase. Rest in Peace Gord.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time.

