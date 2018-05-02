Community values must outweigh profits for developers

May 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
Taxpayer’s voices must be heard and respected during the planning and implementation processes for by-law changes relating to stable neighbourhoods.
Residents have the undeniable right to protect their older sections of Town from monster houses. We must also continue to ensure the vibrancy and vitality of our older neighbourhoods, but we need the help from Councillors and the planning department.
In many cases, the original homes in these core areas featured large lots and small houses with space between buildings.
Residents value the continued landscapes of the older communities, but these properties are like magnets for developers who want to tear down the existing buildings and construct monster houses which clearly DO NOT fit in with their surroundings.
Out-of-town developers, builders and real estate agents promote the idea of mega houses and have little appreciation for our values. These groups take advantage of Aurora’s ancient by-laws and exploit them for financial gain.
Community values must outweigh profits from developers.
In this municipal election year, we encourage all current and future councillors to support and protect older stable neighbourhoods.
Regency Acres Ratepayers Association
You must be logged in to post a comment.