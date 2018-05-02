Letters

An open letter to Mayor & Council on JOC costs

May 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

So you learned from this that project management and keeping the eye on the ball failed, big deal!
The Mayor and Council have done a poor job here and, for accountability purposes, someone should stand up and be accountable for our Town money. Guess what? No one has!
Typical of politicians – no accountability!
The Joint Operations Centre over budget by $2.2M due to PMO mismanagement and lack of policy?
Someone has to be accountable; that would be the lesson learned!
The Mayor and which members of Council would like to pay for this, or the mayor who is the captain of the ship?
Think about it: it was a waste of property taxes by 440 houses, assuming $5,000 average annual tax bill.
Cheers, and hoping we change Council up next election.

Stephen & Linda Braceland
Aurora

         

