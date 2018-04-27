Hockey stick theft “ a sad commentary on community”

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
I am a resident of Aurora and have been since 1990.
To show my respect and pay a small personal tribute to the Humbolt Broncos members who lost their lives or suffered terribly, like many others, I placed a hockey stick outside the front door of my residence.
It lasted a few days before it was stolen. A sad commentary indeed!
I am not a violent man and if I do find the person who took the stick, I will do no physical harm to him or her. However, I will take a picture of the culprit and forward it to you.
Hoping you would show it in your paper.
I can sleep at night, not sure how the culprit can.
Paul Wells
Aurora
