Hockey stick theft “ a sad commentary on community”

Aurora Garden & Horticultural Society celebrates centenary on Saturday.

Josie Kearney knows she had advantages growing up. She always had “toys under the Christmas tree, a meal on my plate and a bed to sleep in,” but she knew she was lucky; many boys and girls here were not nearly as lucky.

Local business owners have long expressed concerns with the state of Aurora’s downtown core, but now traction appears to be on their side to do something about it.

Almost one year to the day, Chris Speller will never forget where he was on April 30, 2017.