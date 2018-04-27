A belated thank you for a helping hand

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
This is to belatedly thank a young lady called Michelin who came to my assistance when I could not find my car keys on a bitterly cold day recently.
As an elderly person, it is a struggle getting groceries, but to get outside with a cart full and realise your keys are gone, well, I was extremely upset.
Michelin realized I was distressed and told me she would not leave me alone till the situation was solved and proceeded to help me search.
Luckily, we were soon informed that my keys were found inside the store. Michelin insisted on retrieving them and did not leave me until the groceries were packed away.
We are so very lucky to have caring people like this young woman. Thank you again Michelin.
Alma Durkin
Aurora
