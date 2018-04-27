FRONT PORCH PERSPECTIVE: Public Service announcement for parents of students graduating high school

By Stephen Somerville

As the parent of a Grade Nine student attending Aurora High School, my wife and I receive a weekly e-mail update on what is happening at the school.

Included in this e-mail is a table that shows the number of times that my son was away or late for school, which is good.

There are also announcements about upcoming trips, exams or other newsworthy items.

Last week’s e-mail contained some important information for those parents with students in Grade Twelve who will be graduating this year.

There was a list of potential scholarships. Most or all of these are available to students graduating from any of the high schools in the area.

As a public service announcement to parents of any high school in the area, below are a number of announcements from the last e-mail bulletin: grades/marks reminders, potential opportunities to save some money on your son’s/daughters post-secondary education and a reminder about community hours.

Grades Reminders

Students who have applied to College/University for September 2018 are encouraged to check their OUAC/OCAS accounts to ensure all data is accurate.

Semester 1 marks were transmitted in February. Subsequent transmission periods will occur in April and late June.

It is the responsibility of all students to remain informed about their application status on OUAC/OCAS.

Scholarships

Graduating Students – Have you thought about how you are going to pay for post-secondary school? All high school graduates are eligible to apply for bursaries/ scholarships.

The awards are based on such criteria as academic performance, extra-curricular involvement, and student leadership. You are only eligible if you apply.

Applications are due by Tuesday, May 1st, 2018.

York Region Children’s Aid Society Award

One award of $1,250 is given to a former Crown ward of the York Region Children’s Aid Society (York CAS) who is currently receiving service from York CAS and transitioning out of CAS care in the coming year. Award criteria is available at www.charitabletrustcfuwauroranewmarket.com/CAS.html.

Applications are due by Friday, April 27 at 3.00 p.m.

John West Memorial Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship Award

The Town of Aurora believes in recognizing those who have made a positive impact in the community and inspire and give us hope for the future. The award will honour the achievements of graduating students who are entering their first year of full-time post-secondary study at a post-secondary institution. The award will be distributed to one male and one female applicant. Applicants must be a resident of Aurora. Each scholarship has a value of $1,000. Application deadline is May 1, 2018. For more information, visit: www.aurora.ca/leadersoftomorrow

District 16 OSSTF Human Rights Student Bursary Award

Three $500 bursaries are available to any graduating YRDSB Student entering a Post-Secondary institution or the Workplace. Application information is available at www.d16.osstf.ca/Human-Rights. All applications are to be submitted to the District 16 OSSTF Office by 3.30pm on Friday, May 4th.

District 16 OSSTF Status of Women Scholarship

Open to any student (female or male) entering a Post-Secondary institution. District 16 OSSTF Status of Women Committee awards: 1 – $500.00 scholarship to a graduate going to a University and 1 – $500.00 scholarship to a graduate going to a College or Trade School. Application information is available at http://www.d16.osstf.ca/Status-of-Women. All applications are to be submitted to the District 16 OSSTF Office by 3.30pm on Friday, May 18th.

Community Involvement Hours

Students who have yet to complete their 40 community involvement hours are reminded to regularly check our community involvement bulletin board outside of the Guidance Office. Students should always have their potential hours pre-approved in Guidance to ensure the activity fits the description of being a non-profit and/or charitable organization.

Remember graduating students, don’t leave it until June to try and get those community involvement hours!

Stephen can be contacted at stephengsomerville@yahoo.com

