MP’s REPORT: Cannabis Regulations Forum

April 27, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Over the past couple of months my team and I have received requests for more information regarding the upcoming legalization and regulation of Cannabis.

In order to achieve our society’s goal of preventing criminals and organized crime from profiting from the illegal sale and distribution of Cannabis, while ensuring Cannabis is kept out of the hands of our Canadian youth, it is important for all of us to clearly understand the new laws and how they will be implemented and enforced.

Please join me for a Town Hall on Cannabis Regulations at Richmond Green Secondary School on Saturday, April 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that I will be hosting with M.P. Bill Blair, former Toronto Police Chief and current Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice and to the Minister of Health.

In addition to answering your questions, we will be discussing:

• How this legislation will, for the first time, make it a specific criminal offence to sell cannabis to a minor and create significant penalties for those who engage young Canadians in cannabis-related offences.

• The toughening of laws around alcohol- and drug-impaired driving. Under the Government’s proposed legislation, new offences would be added to the Criminal Code to enforce a zero tolerance approach for those driving under the influence of cannabis and other drugs.

• How our Government is working with theprovinces, territories, and municipalities, to make appropriate investments to train and equip law enforcement so that our communities and roads are safe for all Canadians.

• The roles and responsibilities of each level of Government, and of each Canadian, in the execution of Cannabis legalization, regulation, and public awareness.

• How other jurisdictions around the world have executed the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis, and whether or not it has positively affected crime rates.

I look forward to engaging with you in this important conversation to ensure a safer community and country for everyone.

Please RSVP for this Town Hall on my website at www.leonaalleslevmp.ca/events

