Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Foundation receives boost from TD

April 27, 2018

By Brock Weir

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Foundation’s ongoing efforts to preserve and protect the local watershed received welcome support this week from TD Bank.

Representatives from the Conservation Foundation (LSRCF) were on hand at the TD Bank on Wellington Street East and Highway 404 on Friday to accept a $5,000 donation from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

The Foundation is dedicated to funding local environmental projects and hosts a number of initiatives across the country each year dedicated to “greening” the areas they serve.

These initiatives range from school yard naturalization projects, to the revitalization of local parkland, to environmental education and, locally, a number of tree planting days each spring.

For over 25 years, the Foundation has been working towards making local environmental projects a reality and has contributed over $89 million to 26,000 environmental projects nation-wide.

“We work in the community and most of the people who work in our branches are in the community and we are [aware] about the different community initiatives that are out there,” said Daniel Grinberg, Branch Manager Associate for the First Commerce Drive location. “We have clients who trust us with their business, their information and their personal stories, so we want to give back and say we’re thankful by helping out with a greener park or even just having nicer surroundings. I am very proud to be part of TD because it is not a one-faceted company. As we grow, we want to take our clients with us and help them grow as well. Reaching out and touching people in different ways is a huge benefit for that.

“As I am young in my career, I already know that I need to give back because it is not only good for yourself, it is good for business and it is good for the clients.”

TD recently launched The Ready Commitment, a multi-year program to help open doors to what they describe as “an inclusive tomorrow.”

“Many of us are concerned about the world the next generation will inherit and this is affecting our confidence in what the future holds,” says the bank.

“As part of The Ready Commitment, TD is committed to helping create a more vibrant planet by growing and enhancing green spaces for everyone to enjoy. Working with organizations like the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation we can work together to elevate the quality of the environment so that people and the economy can thrive.”

