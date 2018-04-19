IN GOOD COMPANY

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

Thank you to Town staff, York Regional Police and Central York Fire Services for helping residents stay safe during the recent ice storm. The long hours of work everyone put in over the weekend to keep our community safe is much appreciated. Please continue to stay safe, drive according to weather conditions and watch for flooding in certain areas as the ice begins to melt.

In the wake of the storm, the Town had to postpone Aurora’s Annual Clean-up Day to ensure the safety of our participants and volunteers. The event has been re-scheduled to Saturday, April 28. For more information, visit aurora.ca/cleanup or call 905-727-1375.

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations for the 2018 Community Recognition Awards. All individuals, groups and businesses nominated will be contacted and awards will be presented at a ceremony on Monday, May 28.

I was pleased to be present at the unveiling of Aurora’s Mosaic Canada 150. The Town of Aurora was one of 150 communities across Canada to complete one of the Canada 150 Mosaic murals. The mosaic is a visual portrayal of history and will be displayed in the Aurora Family Leisure Complex. This beautiful art piece is a wonderful representation of our community and it is a lasting legacy to remember Canada 150.

Can’t wait for the Movies in Park series to start in the summer? Well you’re in luck because the Town has a free sneak preview of the event indoors! Join us for Movie in the SARC on Saturday, April 28 and watch Paddington 2 (PG) inside the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be pre-movie games and activities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All attendees have a chance to win a free week of summer camp at the Town. We are also accepting non-perishable food donations for the Aurora Food Pantry. For more information, visitaurora.ca/moviesinthepark.

One of my most favourite events is coming up in a couple of weeks. Aurora’s Art Show and Sale features more than 300 unique and talented pieces from a variety of different artists. Thank you to the Society of York Region Artists for partnering with the Town to create this spectacular show. If you’re looking for a new piece of artwork for your home or office, this is the art sale you can’t miss! The event will be held at Aurora Town Hall on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6. For more information, visit aurora.ca/artshow.

Thinking of a great way to keep your kids busy this summer? The Town offers several exciting, safe and innovative camp programs. Our qualified camp staff are committed to providing a memorable and enjoyable summer camp experience. The Town camps are designed to meet the varied interests, learning styles and developmental needs of all children and teens. To find out more visit, aurora.ca/summercamps.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the Town’s bi-weekly Notice Board published in The Auroran, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly Town e-newsletter, Aurora Matters. You can also engage with us through PlaceSpeak. For more information about the Town of Aurora, visit aurora.ca.

Please contact me if you have any questions or comments about our Town. I invite you to contact my office to set-up an appointment to speak with me in-person by either emailingmayor@aurora.ca or calling my office at 905-726-4741. I am always happy to hear from you!

Have a wonderful week!

