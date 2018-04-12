MP’s REPORT: Celebration & Remembrance

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

We all lead busy lives and don’t get enough time to spend with our families.

I did have the opportunity to celebrate Easter with my family, and hope that you had an opportunity to do so too. Easter is a celebration of renewal and promise, and a time for optimism and hope. It is a perfect time to show compassion and extend a helping hand. I sincerely hope you had a good Easter.

Recently, I was pleased to join together with our community to support Pflag York Region at their annual Stand Proud York Region Charity Masquerade Gala. Congratulations to all the award recipients for their invaluable contributions to the LGBTQ2 community in York Region, and a special thank you to all the volunteers and organizers who made this amazing event possible.

This past weekend, I joined our community in supporting CHATS’ Walk for Wellness fundraiser at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex.

CHATS has long been an important organization in our community, providing assistance to seniors to support their health, wellness and independence. It was great to see so many out to support such a critical cause.

Thank you to CHATS for the many services they provide, working to provide our seniors with a better quality of life. CHATS has recently bid farewell to Tim Jones, as he celebrates his retirement. Good luck and congratulations!

The season for the Aurora Tigers came to an end this past weekend losing a hard fought playoff series against the Wellington Dukes in the conference finals. It was a successful season, and the players made all of Aurora proud with their excellent play. We look forward to cheering you on next season!

Prior to the game the team honored Vivienne Bridgeford as the recipient of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Volunteer of the Year award. Vivienne has been a dedicated and instrumental volunteer to the Aurora Tigers organizations for over 40 years. Her love, passion and commitment to local hockey is unmatched.

Thank you for your dedication over the years.

While the game was an important one for the Tigers, it began with a sombre tone as the team paid tribute and honoured the Humboldt Broncos in a pregame ceremony. I was honoured to take part.

Words cannot describe what the parents, friends and community members of Humboldt, Saskatchewan are going through right now. My thoughts and prayers go out to the players, coaches, families and community members affected.

This tragedy hits close to home as we all know the familiar feeling of sending our young ones to compete and play the sports they love. We all grieve their loss together. When tragedy strikes, Canadians have always pulled together to support one another. There has been an outpouring of support and donations to those affected – the Aurora Tigers organization will be sending $3,048 to support the Broncos through donations received at their game on April 8.

If you are looking to support in any way you can, consider donating here: www.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos

