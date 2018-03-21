IN GOOD COMPANY

March 21, 2018

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

Help us recognize citizens in the community who have made a positive impact in Aurora. The Town is currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Community Recognition Awards, which will be presented in a ceremony this May.

I encourage residents to nominate individuals, groups and businesses that have actively supported the Town’s development and enhanced the overall community. The awards recognize the following categories: Volunteer Service Awards (20, 25, 30, 35, 40 years), Youth Volunteer Achievement Award, Green Award, Arts and Culture Award, Community Leadership Award, Good Neighbour Award, Good Business Award, Inclusivity Award, Community Safety Award and the Citizen of the Year Award. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, April 6. For more information on how to submit a nomination or to learn more about the awards, visit aurora.ca/cra.

Mark your calendars for March 31! The Town in partnership with the Girl Guides are presenting Aurora’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for a day of fun with many activities including face painting, a carrot toss, crafts and more.

Wristbands for this event can only be purchased in advance and are on sale now until sold out. Wristbands are $6 per child, parents and guardians are free. Wristbands can be purchased at the following locations: Aurora Family Leisure Complex, Aurora Town Hall or the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex. For more information, please visit aurora.ca/easteregghunt.

Thinking of a great way to keep your kids busy over the summer? The Town offers several exciting, safe and innovative camp programs throughout the summer. Our qualified camp staff are committed to providing a memorable and enjoyable summer camp experience. The Town camps are designed to meet the varied interests, learning styles and developmental needs of all children and teens. To find out more visit, aurora.ca/summercamps.

The Town’s next clutter collection will take place on Monday, April 9. Place all unwanted clothing and other textiles in a clear or blue plastic bag marked with the letter T and leave it at the curb by 8 a.m. Items accepted include: used clothing, linen, soft drapery, shoes/boots, purses, belts, jackets/coats, soft toys, eyeglasses and sports balls.

As a reminder, municipal offices will be closed for the Easter holiday on Friday, March 30 and re-open on Monday, April 2. For more closure information and holiday recreation schedules, read the Town’s bi-weekly Notice Board published in The Auroran or visit aurora.ca/easterweekend.

