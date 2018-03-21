General News » News

More parking coming for GO commuters this spring

March 21, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Brock Weir

GO commuters could soon find more parking options on their way to the Aurora Station.
On Friday, the Province announced the building of 550 new parking spaces between the East Gwillimbury and Aurora stations, 69 of which will be built in Aurora.
Construction of the new parking spaces, according to the Ministry of Transportation, is set to begin this spring with a targeted completion date at the end of the year.
“These additional parking spaces will make it easier for families to access transit for a seamless commute,” said Kathryn McGarry, Minister of Transportation, in a statement. “Our commitment to expanding and improving transit helps manage congestion, connect people to jobs and improve our economy.”
Added Newmarket-Aurora MPP Chris Ballard: “These improvements will benefit our entire community and help us meet the growing demand for transit. I’m thrilled that the concerns of local residents regarding parking availability in Aurora have been acted upon.”
Friday’s announcement did not indicate the exact location of the 69 new Aurora parking spots, but the statement echoes an announcement made in the summer of 2016 that Metrolinx had acquired 12 Industrial Parkway South, slating the existing building for demolition to make way for “up to 70” parking spaces.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-03-22-01

Powering up for “Power Off & Play”

Next phase in Healthy Kids Community Challenge aims for parents and kids to step away from screen time.

Progressive Conservatives re-open Newmarket-Aurora nomination

Supporters in Aurora's north riding await confirmation on how party will fill nomination slot.

2018-03-22-07

Local mom pens motherhood “survival guide”

Book by Aurora's Maria Lianos-Carbone, which launches this Saturday at Chapters, aims to show women how to keep from losing themselves in the first years of motherhood.

2018-03-22-08

Tigers pushing for Northeast Conference final berth

The Junior A Aurora Tigers are two wins away from their first conference final appearance since 2014.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open