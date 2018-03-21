More parking coming for GO commuters this spring

March 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Brock Weir
GO commuters could soon find more parking options on their way to the Aurora Station.
On Friday, the Province announced the building of 550 new parking spaces between the East Gwillimbury and Aurora stations, 69 of which will be built in Aurora.
Construction of the new parking spaces, according to the Ministry of Transportation, is set to begin this spring with a targeted completion date at the end of the year.
“These additional parking spaces will make it easier for families to access transit for a seamless commute,” said Kathryn McGarry, Minister of Transportation, in a statement. “Our commitment to expanding and improving transit helps manage congestion, connect people to jobs and improve our economy.”
Added Newmarket-Aurora MPP Chris Ballard: “These improvements will benefit our entire community and help us meet the growing demand for transit. I’m thrilled that the concerns of local residents regarding parking availability in Aurora have been acted upon.”
Friday’s announcement did not indicate the exact location of the 69 new Aurora parking spots, but the statement echoes an announcement made in the summer of 2016 that Metrolinx had acquired 12 Industrial Parkway South, slating the existing building for demolition to make way for “up to 70” parking spaces.
