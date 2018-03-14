Newmarket man charged after Aurora break-ins

March 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

A 43-year-old Newmarket man is facing three charges of Break and Enter following a series of February incidents in Aurora.

Vance Patterson faces three charges of break and enter, two charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The charges have not been proven in court. He is expected to appear in court this Friday, March 16.

The arrest is a result of an investigation launched by the York Regional Police last month. They say the series of residential break-ins occurred between February 22 and February 23 in the area of Wellington and Yonge.

“Investigators were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance obtained during one of the incidents,” says Constable Laura Nicolle. “On February 27, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence in Newmarket where officers recovered a quantity of stolen property.”

York Regional Police are renewing their reminder to residents that a few basic steps can be taken to protect their property:

• Lock all doors that lead to your residence as well as your vehicle doors

• If going away on vacation or an extended absence, do not announce your travel plans or absence from home on social media or your phone’s voicemail

• Ask a trusted neighbour to watch your house and make your home look lived in

• Consider installing a quality security system with motion sensors and/or video monitoring

• Secure all basement and ground-level windows and patio doors

“Break and enters are often a crime of opportunity,” says Constable Nicolle. “The more difficult you make it for thieves to break into your home, the more likely it is that they will move along. Be aware of suspicious people or vehicles in your neighbourhood and call police immediately if you’re concerned. We will respond to these calls.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact York Regional Police’s #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7142, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You may also leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222TIPS.com.

Readers Comments (0)