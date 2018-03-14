Resident safe, two dogs dead following Milgate Place fire

March 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
Fire gutted the first floor of a Milgate Place residence on Friday morning.
Central York Fire Services responded to a call at 10.30 a.m. on March 9.
The homeowner was on the scene when fire crews arrived and was uninjured, but two dogs were located deceased inside the home.
Officials say fire caused extensive damage on the main floor and heavy smoke damage on the second.
The Office of the Fire Marshall continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
No other injuries were reported to residents or responders.
Six Central York Fire Service apparatus were involved in the incident, with additional resources from York Regional Police and York Paramedic Services. In addition, mutual aid was activated and Richmond Hill Fire and East Gwillimbury Fire Services provided assistance.
