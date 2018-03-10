Aurora needs to be GTA “leader” in stable neighbourhoods

March 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

It would be wonderful if Aurora became the proud leader in the GTA by recognizing and protecting our stable neighbourhoods – but the policies must be transferred into action!

To date, nothing concrete has been done to ensure that the Official Plan and planning policies were updated in our zoning bylaws to protect older sections of Town from oversized houses. The report to Council from other municipalities will not be available until the end of March – five months after the request was made!

Unless Council makes decisions soon, this will mean that nothing will be improved for the 2018 building season. This is an election year and Council meetings will finish in September. Unfinished business will be passed on to the new Council.

If zoning bylaws are not changed before then, permits for new blockbuster houses could extend into the 2019 building season based on outdated standards. Monster houses would continue to be built in our older neighbourhoods.

The proposed study of interim control bylaws is certainly a step in the right direction. However, this study will not address the current zoning bylaws and we wonder if this is just another delaying tactic.

Decisions must be made now to correct obvious errors. Long-term, permanent solutions should be both transparent and enforceable and include meaningful public input.

We, your residents, need Council’s help and results before our communities are lost forever! We certainly do not appreciate obvious political delays.

Definite and immediate timelines need to be in place to ensure that issues are resolved sooner rather than later. Our elected representatives must stand up and help us protect these older parts of Aurora.

We have to live with these supersized buildings which are a definite affront to our community values and landscapes.

Peter Smith

Aurora



Readers Comments (0)