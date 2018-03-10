Blues fest “sublime”: reader

March 10, 2018

We read about the Aurora Winter Blues Festival in The Auroran and on the spur of the moment decided to attend the closing concert at the Wirth Theatre at St. Andrew’s College on Saturday evening.

It was a fantastic event! A band of 14 sublimely talented musician – singers — almost three and one half hours of terrific music!

We could not believe the quality!

Congratulations to the Festival coordinators (and The Auroran ) – we will be sure to take in many more events next year!

Steve Bernardo

Aurora



