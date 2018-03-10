SENIOR SCAPE

March 10, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

Wake up sleepy heads! Its spring! Ditch those black everything in your closet and put on something bright and cheer up, things look brighter in the morning.

The long evenings of winter are nothing now but a goodbye and good riddance! Enough already with the snow, the ice, the chance of slipping on the sidewalk, good-bye till next time!

Most of us have had the experience of looking at a closet full of clothes and finding nothing to wear to match our mood. The first thing we do, is pull out old reliable, the dark dress, the dark pants, the same sweater and same ol’ black shoes. But, what about those other clothes that sit in your closet, what do you do with them?

Spring is the perfect time to take stock of our wardrobes and seriously think about what really looks good on you, what makes you feel beautiful. Do they reflect the person you are within? Every article of clothing you have tells a story.

Unfortunately, some of us are hoarders and keep everything as if it was our claim to fame. Sometimes it is clinging to the past, and as difficult as it seems, it may be time for you to let go and start anew. I know it isn’t easy, but it is a step towards healing, recovery and hope with a positive attitude.

I remember keeping a gorgeous red dress that I couldn’t fit into, but I held on to that dress thinking, oh I am sure I can lose 10 pounds and get into the dress. Well, it sat in my closet for so many years that as of last year, I finally let go of the dress and donated it to a woman who loved it and fit her just perfectly.

The emotional attachment I had in giving the dress away, came with a sense of peace and a sigh of relief.

I kept looking at that dress throughout the years reminding me, that you need to lose weight. How depressing is that? Who was I kidding, I couldn’t lose 10 pounds just like that – and I didn’t lose 10 pounds, I had gained a couple more!

The wind of refreshing change is in the air. Let’s take some of those phantoms that sit in our closet and replace them with new ideas about what works for us in our real life and truly reflect our own personality.

Simplicity is a fashion statement every woman and man today can make no matter what their personal style has been in the past. Simplicity just never disappoints us. You will realize that less is more and that is the just the beginning …that it is never too late to change. You don’t have to get rid of everything, there will be some pieces of clothing that truly hold a precious memory and those you should keep.

They are important to you, but if you have quantity over quality, then go ahead, let it go, give it away and with that you will feel so good.

As Judy Garland once said: “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.”

Did you know that Amish quilters will deliberately add a mismatched patch to each quilt to remind themselves that only Spirit can create perfectly? We all need to remember that. Just be yourself in what you wear and say. Our best is always good enough. So, enjoy Spring, everyone, and let the warmth of the sun radiate in your hearts as you begin to let go of things of the past.

HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

CLASSES FOR THE OLDER ADULT: You may join classes for the older adult that start in March and early April. Some are held at the Seniors’ Centre and some are held at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex. For example, Balance Improvements starts on Tuesday, April 10, whereas Essentrics, which is a combination of Tai Chi, Yoga, Pilates and Ballet starts on Thursday, March 22. Registration online starts Monday, February 26 and in person on Thursday, March 1 for residents, and online March 5 and in person March 8 for non-residents.

Colouring Group. No experience is necessary. Come out at 1 pm on Thursday afternoons. Colouring books will be supplied but bring your own crayons for an afternoon of companionship, and laughter, and, of course, colouring!

For more information on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre and all it has to offer, drop by 90 John West Way, visit the web site www.auroraseniors.ca, email auroraseniors@rogers.com or call 905-726-4767 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The monthly Seniors Association bulletin is posted on our web site so for all the details on Association activities, clubs, events, bistro lunch menus, sports, and movies to mention a few, and town programs, trips and other valuable information concerning the Aurora Seniors Association, take a look at www.auroraseniors.ca !

Readers Comments (0)