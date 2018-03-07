General News » Headline News » News

Elliott and Ford make final pitches to Aurora voters

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

2018-03-08-01

By Brock Weir

They’re running in a dead heat to be the next leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party and frontrunners Christine Elliott and Doug Ford spent part of the final week of the campaign making their final pitches to local voters.
With the winner set to be announced after a vote tally in Markham on Saturday, both Ms. Elliott and Mr. Ford made direct appeals to voters in Newmarket-Aurora and Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, each appearing to packed houses of supporters and party faithful.
The duo are in a tight race to replace former leader Patrick Brown as party leader ahead of the June 7 Provincial election, a race which also includes York-Simcoe PC candidate Caroline Mulroney and conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen.
Brown, who resigned last month, briefly entered the race to replace himself but bowed out less than a week later.
Ms. Elliott was first to hit Aurora, meeting with neighbours at Aw, Shucks, alongside Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill PC candidate Michael Parsa who has endorsed her leadership bid.
There, she touted her experience in “standing up” to Premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen’s Park.
“We don’t have time for a leader in training,” she said.
Meanwhile, on Monday night, Doug Ford was welcomed to Oakview Terrace, just south of Leslie Street and Bloomington Road by Newmarket-Aurora PC candidate Charity McGrath, who has endorsed the former Toronto councillor.
“We’re going to sanitize Queen’s Park,” he said. “We’re going to make sure we sanitize our own party as well.”
For more on their respective pitches to Aurora voters, please see Pages 12 and 13.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-03-08-02

Entrepreneurs help women “get back in the business of living” with Gorgeous You

2018-03-08-01

Elliott and Ford make final pitches to Aurora voters

They’re running in a dead heat to be the next leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party and frontrunners Christine Elliott and Doug Ford spent part of the final week of the campaign making their final pitches to local voters.

2018-03-08-04

Technicalities trump common sense in stable neighbourhoods: residents

Residents pack Council chambers calling for stronger protection on Aurora's "stable neighbourhoods."

Tigers take commanding lead over Golden Hawks

The Aurora Tigers are proving their number-one overall seeding was no coincidence. Two games into the OJHL playoffs, the Tigers are...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open