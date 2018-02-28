TA’s Next Fall: A Review

By Scott Johnston

Theatre Aurora takes another look at relationships with its latest play, “Next Fall.”

The story by Geoffrey Nauffts revolves around Adam and Luke, a gay couple in a committed multi-year relationship.

Despite their obvious love for each other, they have experienced some challenges in their time together, many of which Adam has fixated over. These include such things as their age difference, their jobs, the fact that Luke has not come out to his family, and perhaps most important, their differing opinions on religion, with Luke having strong beliefs and Adam being an atheist.

When a crisis occurs that brings family and friends together, the history of these differences and how they have been overcome, or at least managed, is explored both via the interaction of the people who have come together, and through a series of flashbacks of key events in their lives.

Although there is a serious undertone throughout the play, the script contains a fair amount of humour and is very thoughtfully written.

The terrific story is supported by an equally great cast.

As Adam, Darren Fletcher is utterly convincing as a man facing many challenges in his life, many of his own making. His excellent use of facial expressions and body language really helps the audience to see more deeply into his character.

Theatre Aurora veteran Joey Ferguson brings youthful enthusiasm and great energy to Adam’s partner, Luke.

Chandra Pepper as best friend Holly ably and believably switches between scenes that are serious and ones that are more light-hearted.

Andrew Pawarroo as Brandon, keeps you guessing as this character’s relationship to both Adam and Luke is slowly revealed as the play progresses.

As Luke’s equally religious parents, Arlene and Butch, Lynn Oldershaw and

Brian Fukuzawa bring reality and empathy to their characters in both their “present” and flashback scenes.

This is a very entertaining and well-acted play. As with many produced by our local theatre, it will keep you thinking well after the final curtain.

Evening performances of “Next Fall” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10, with a matinee March 4. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669

