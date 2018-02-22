Library performances miss the mark, says reader

February 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

On a recent Saturday trip to the Aurora Public Library, I was surprised to be “greeted” with music echoing throughout the library.

Don’t get me wrong, music is wonderful, but the library is not the venue for it. Perhaps the Cultural Centre would be appropriate, but certainly not the library.

A number of us library patrons enjoy the library because of the solitude, the quiet that some of us long for serves as a welcome break from the seemingly endless stream of contact inherent in modern life.

Recently, the Mayor tweeted an image of the Aurora bicycle “bookmobile”. Succinctly put, what a waste of money.

Apparently these bicycles cost approximately $3,000 US dollars as they are imported from Europe. The problem with the bicycle as a promotional “vehicle” is that as anyone who has ever had a paper route with a front carrier knows, they are difficult to steer and cannot handle hills or grades effectively.

Since the bike can be used only during days when there is no chance of rain and certainly not in winter, this trendy purchase may be considered cute, but clearly not a sage one.

Having only seen the bicycle at the Farmers’ Market, I doubt that it has been any further afield unless transported by another vehicle. Certainly if the library wants to get out into the community, as it should, it can find more cost effective and year round method to do so.

The library also again this year decided to waste money on the One Book One Aurora program.

If the library offers town residents the opportunity to borrow books and other resources at no cost, why does the same library feel it is their mandate to give away books without any promise of return?

The idea of One Book One Aurora may have its benefits, although I doubt it, but regardless the books should not be just given away with no promise of wider distribution. As an aside, according the newspaper, the book selected for this year’s program was chosen by just one person at the library. I was surprised by this revelation as this task would have been better suited to a panel of library personnel who would have provided a wider range of possible titles and interests.

Don’t misinterpret my criticisms of the library as I am a patron of the library for over 25 years and consider it to be a wonderful facility withcaring and knowledgeable staff.

I just think that it is time for the library to turn the page and focus on becoming a great resource for all Aurorans.

Frank Stephenson

Aurora

Readers Comments (0)