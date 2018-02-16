Nature Aurora wants you!

February 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

“Nature Aurora”, formerly known as the “Naturalization and Wildlife Working Group” is a volunteer group of local “citizen scientists” with a practical interest in wildlife monitoring and conservation in Aurora.

We are led by David Tomlinson, who is a skilled Field Naturalist with over 50 years of experience in horticulture, landscape architecture, wildlife monitoring and habitat creation.

We are currently looking for volunteers for our team who are interested in participating in our group as a citizen scientist.

We have a wide range of spring and summer activities in Aurora that include bird nesting box monitoring, dawn bird surveys, mammal, reptile and amphibian monitoring and chimney swift watches. We have taken observation field trips to conservation areas such as Carden Plains in the Kawarthas and Cranberry Marsh, Lynde Shores in Whitby and local places of interest.

Nature Aurora has produced many studies, initiated by David Tomlinson. Recent ones of note include the Ivy Jay Community Nature Reserve (a.k.a. the Wildlife Park) A Design, Construction, and Management Plan, and the Breeding Birds of Aurora – Mapping, Monitoring and Managing which has just been released. You will find links to these and other studies on our website: www.natureaurora.ca

If you love all things wild and are interested in joining us as a citizen scientist, or simply want to experience the beauty of your local nature while contributing and learning come and visit us at our Nature Aurora Open House on Saturday, March 3 at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, 90 John West Way, Aurora between 2-5 pm.



Lissa Dwyer

Nature Aurora

Readers Comments (0)