IN GOOD COMPANY: Connecting with Community

February 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

With the Family Day holiday weekend coming up, take the opportunity to spend some quality time together with your family at Aurora’s Arctic Adventure.

Enjoy professional ice carving, outdoor winter games, outdoor skating, mini snow tubing and live entertainment. Helmets for outdoor skating is strongly recommended.

If you’re a fan of Louisa and The Planets, Fat Cat Jamboree and Stacey Renee Band, you’ll want to visit the Town Band Shell to hear these talented musicians. Join us at Town Park on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrate the Family Day holiday.

I’m looking forward to connecting with Aurora’s local business community at the Annual Mayor’s Luncheon hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, February 21 at Oakview Terrace starting at 11:45 a.m.

This event gives me a chance to talk with Aurora’s business community and answer key questions that may affect local businesses. It also gives me the opportunity to hear about the wants and needs of our businesses and how we as a Town can help them thrive. Tickets can be purchased online at aurorachamber.on.ca.

I am also honoured to once again support the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority as Chair of the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) Board of Directors. This is my fourth year as Chair. I believe in the hard work that the Authority and its staff are doing to protect and restore the Lake Simcoe watershed and I appreciate the opportunity to once again work with the team at LSRCA to help positively impact our local environment.

The Aurora Winter Blues Festival is also around the corner. This is the seventh year that attendees can enjoy entertaining Blues music played by several talented and well acclaimed artists. The festival is on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s College – Ketchum Theatre. For more information, visit musicaurora.ca.

Save the date for Aurora’s first annual Sport Summit geared towards coaches, administrators, parents and players. Leading sport professionals will provide advice on performance nutrition, sport marketing, concussion management and more. The event will is on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24. For details, visit sportaurora.ca.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the Town’s bi-weekly Notice Board published in The Auroran, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly Town e-newsletter, Aurora Matters and engage with us through PlaceSpeak. For more information about the Town of Aurora, visit aurora.ca

Please contact me if you have any questions or comments about our Town. I invite you to contact my office to set-up an appointment to speak with me in-person by either emailingmayor@aurora.ca or calling my office at 905-726-4741. I am always happy to hear from you!

Have a wonderful week!

Readers Comments (0)