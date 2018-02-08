“Pristine seven acre forest” is indeed at risk: reader

(Re: Director Counters Claims on Case Woodlot, January 25)

Mr. Ramunno, Planning Director for the Town of Aurora, correctly points out that the subject land is not the Case Woodlot.

I would like to point out that it is more important to clarify that the land in question is a pristine seven acre forest on the north side of Henderson Drive.

The land owner is attempting to get around the environmental laws that now protect it.

The owner is proposing to build two enormous homes; one 6,566 sq. ft. and the other 15,388 sq. ft.

In addition, the driveways would take up 2,487 sq. ft. and 9,924 sq. ft. respectively. Total area destroyed would be well over 34,000 sq. ft. just for the footprints, plus the peripheral destruction and tree removal by heavy machinery.

Is it right for two ridiculously huge homes to take precedence over this irreplaceable habitat and the countless animals and birds that would suffer?

It is alleged that the wildlife would return after the destruction. This is a fallacy because once the habitat is gone – it is gone, never to be restored.

This forest is surrounded by residential homes and is habitat for many birds, plants and animals that are protected, some of which are at risk.

Tannery Creek runs through it from Salamander Pond and the land is situated on the Oak Ridges Moraine, which is key to protecting the environment and the waters of Ontario.

The land cannot be built on now, as it is subject to “key natural heritage features” which are in place to protect the environment and animal habitat. This is why the owner wants this so-called Minor Variance Application to avoid this protective law.

There is a petition to save this this beautiful forest from destruction at: www.change.org/p/town-of-aurora-save-the-henderson-drive-forest. Over 4,300 people have signed it. Please go to the petition to learn more about the details and the beauty of this land.

There will be a Committee of Adjustment Meeting in the future and it is urgent that a large group of concerned residents attend to show the importance of this for the community.

The lands in question are at 672 and 684 Henderson Drive.

The date for the meeting on the Variance Application has not yet been scheduled but will be found on www.aurora.ca, and then by following the links.

D. Carnegie

Aurora



