Councillor’s “bong” argument “disturbing”: Reader

February 8, 2018 · 1 Comments

(Re: “Bong shop” raises questions over plaza renovations, February 1)

I find it disturbing that Councillor Paul Pirri is questioning whether The Laughing Buddha (a legally operating business) should remain in The Aurora Heritage Plaza if the Town’s Community Improvement Plan were to grant $15,000 towards plaza renovations.

The owners of The Laughing Buddha have invested in Aurora by renting this store and have hired employees from Aurora and pay taxes in Aurora.

Selling cannabis paraphernalia is not illegal in Ontario, the use of medical cannabis is legal and covered by health insurance plans in Canada and the federal government of Canada is legalizing the recreational use of cannabis in the near future.

If Paul Pirri were to visit The Laughing Buddha he would find they do not just sell bongs. They sell vaporizers for people that do not wish to inhale cannabis through the burning process as well as other cannabis related products.

I would also point out the Laughing Buddha is beside the LCBO which will be opening approximately 40 cannabis dispensaries in Ontario in the near future. Will Paul Pirri be looking down his nose and attempting to block the opening of any future cannabis related business in Aurora. If so I would give a “no” to my vote for Paul Pirri in the next municipal election.

Randy Wood

Aurora

