Kimberley Kerr remembered for “selfless commitment” to community

February 8, 2018

By Brock Weir

Kimberley Kerr is being remembered for her “selfless commitment” to her community following her death on Friday.

Ms. Kerr, a long-time resident of Aurora, lost her battle with ALS just two weeks shy of her 57th birthday.

An active community volunteer for decades, Ms. Kerr was hands-on in her involvement with numerous local organizations ranging from the Aurora Chamber of Commerce to the Optimist Club of Aurora, where she served as president.



In recent years, she was a passionate member of the Queen’s York Rangers Regimental Council, a body associated with our local Regiment, which provides services and support for members of the Queen’s York Rangers families, many of whom are adjusting to life following active service.“She was a fantastic, creative and reliable volunteer for the Queen’s York Rangers,” says Darrell Bricker, Honourary Colonel of the Regiment. “Every event she was involved in was made better by her efforts. Her selfless commitment was genuine and very respected by all members of our Regimental family. She will be deeply missed by all of us. She was selfless in everything I saw her do. It was never about her; it was always about helping the soldiers and the Regiment and [this] is a tremendous loss for the Rangers.“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and all those who knew her.”These sentiments were echoed by Donald McKenzie, a fellow member of the Regimental Council.“Kim was a very fine person and we will miss her dearly,” he said.Mayor Geoff Dawe first met Ms. Kerr through the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. When his company was nominated for Business of the Year, it was left to Ms. Kerr to interview the hopefuls.“She was a very dedicated person and my kind of gal – she didn’t suffer fools gladly and was always very straight ahead,” Mayor Dawe recalled. “She was a very committed person. She was always working to build up the community. It sounds simple, but there is a whole lot of work behind that.”Some of that work can be evidenced in local youth programs. Kerr served a term as president of the Optimist Club of Aurora, which supports youth initiatives within Aurora and beyond.Incumbent president Glen Sharp served as secretary during Ms. Kerr’s term and saw her impact firsthand.“We can sometimes be a little conservative in our ways and Kim was willing to throw ideas out there and she would just run with an idea, not just throw out an idea and let it lie there,” he says. “As a result we got her on our Board of Directors quite quickly and by about her fourth year she was president of our club because it was just something the club really needed – she would be dynamic, she would be good. When I was her secretary that year, she was so extremely organized she helped me because her clerical skills were a lot better than mine!“What came through loud and clear, every time you talked to Kim, was how much she cared about her family. I can’t say I’ve met too many people where family was so important to her – and we can’t say enough about what a good job she did for us.”She is survived by her husband, Bob, and children Ashlyn and Ryan.As per the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services but donations may be made in her name to the ALS Clinic at Sunnybrook Hospital. (donate.sunnybrook.ca/ALS)

