School Board, Province reach agreement on moving Dr. G.W. Williams S.S.

By Brock Weir
Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School is on the move, and a new site for the secondary school in Aurora’s northeast could be ready in five years.
The York Region School Board ratified what Board planner Dawn Adams describes as “not a typical path forward” to relocate Williams on Tuesday night, less than a week after the Williams project missed a significant provincial funding announcement.
“It is not a typical path forward in terms of funding and capital funding because a building was in existence, but we worked very hard as a planning department to devise a secondary school strategy that did not just look at Aurora on its own, but looked at the north part of Richmond Hill up to Oak Ridges and up to Aurora,” Ms. Adams tells The Auroran.
“Our goal was, and we had community input and public meetings, to rebalance and right size the enrolment at our secondary schools in those areas through a combination of programs, boundary changes, and new and replacement people places. The Ministry supported that strategy compared to a typical new school capital process.”
Pending a site plan and municipal approvals, Ms. Adams anticipates the new Williams, which will be built on land already owned by the Board on Bayview Avenue at Borealis will be open by September 2023 at the earliest.
The existing Williams site, she added, is anticipated to be retained by the Board and repurposed for administrative uses.
