Letters

Bylaw will only provide partial protection: reader

February 1, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Interim Control Bylaw that’s supposed to protect Aurora’s stable neighbourhoods for up to one-year, will only provide partial protection.
While the use of an Interim Control By-Law is a good idea in dealing with minor variance applications, it will not prevent applications for new builds that would conform with the existing zoning bylaws from been approved.
Currently, the existing zoning bylaw, within stable neighbourhoods, allow for lot coverage of 35 per cent and a maximum height of 10m, resulting in homes much larger than the existing bungalows next door.
Very large homes will continue to be developed within these stable neighbourhoods, until the current zoning bylaws change.

George Skoulikas
Aurora

         

