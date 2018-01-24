Director counters claims on Case Woodlot

(Re: The Case Wood Lot is endangered: reader, January 11)

The Town of Aurora would like to clarify a letter to the editor that appeared in the January 10, 2018 issue of The Auroran that indicated there is a development application before the Town for the Case Woodlot.

To clarify, the Case Woodlot is the Town-owned land located on the south side of Henderson between Tamarac Trail and Bathurst Street. There is no application before the Town to develop or build on the Case Woodlot.

There is currently a Minor Variance Application for privately-held land located at 672 and 684 Henderson Drive, which is located on the north east side of Henderson Drive and Bathurst Street. These lots are not Town or regionally-owned forest and are not part of the Case Woodlot.

In May 2017 the Committee of Adjustment, a committee of citizen members that consider applications related to building and planning, received an application to build a single, detached home on each of the two lots located on Henderson Drive.

Staff requested more information be provided to the Committee regarding the potential environmental impacts of any building on those lots. The Town is waiting for an updated Natural Heritage Evaluation Report from the applicant and no decisions have been made at this point. More information on this matter can be found online at aurora.ca/henderson.



Marco Ramunno, MCIP, RPP

Director of Planning and Development Services

Town of Aurora

(Editor’s Note: The January 11 letter “The Case Woodlot is Endangered: reader” erroneously stated original letter-writer Wendy Kenyon referred to the Case Wood Lot in her submission. Ms. Kenyon made no mention of the Case Wood Lot. )



