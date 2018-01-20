IN GOOD COMPANY: Events to celebrate the Holiday Season!

January 19, 2018

By Mayor Geoff Dawe



Celebrate the New Year with myself and members of Council at the Mayor and Council New Year’s Levee.

This new tradition gives us a chance to connect with the community and share ideas and feedback on what’s to come.

The event will feature crafts, face painting and cake from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a free skate with players from the Aurora Tigers between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The celebration will be held on Saturday, January 20 at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex located at 1400 Wellington Street East from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All members of the public are welcome!

On February 7, attend the opening reception for the Mayor’s Celebration of Arts. Explore the artistic pieces of talented youth from Aurora High School, Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School and The Fifth Collection from St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School. For more information on this event, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca.

Looking for something to keep you busy on the Family Day holiday? Join us for Aurora’s Arctic Adventure and enjoy professional ice carving, outdoor winter games, outdoor skating, mini snow tubing, live entertainment and more! The event is being held at Town Park on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Try out your culinary skills in Aurora’s Junior Chef Competition, open to anyone between the ages of 9 and 14. The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 1. The competition will be taking place on Monday, February 19 in Victoria Hall at Aurora’s Arctic Adventure. For more information, please call the Special Events line at 905-726-4762.

Don’t miss a chance to connect with me at the Annual Mayor’s Luncheon hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, February 21 at Oakview Terrace starting at 11:45 a.m. This event gives me a chance to connect with Aurora’s business community and answer key questions that directly affect local businesses. Tickets can be purchased online ataurorachamber.on.ca

Last but not least, I would like to congratulate Neighbourhood Network on their 10th anniversary! Your hard work and dedication to help make Aurora a better place to live is inspiring. We are happy to have you as an important Town partner that works with us to build a strong, cohesive community!

