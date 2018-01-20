Letters

Confusion abounds over what is allowed in stable neighbourhoods: Councillor

January 19, 2018   ·   0 Comments

There is some confusion about Aurora’s Official Plan, our Zoning By-laws, and what is currently being allowed to be built in our “Stable Neighbourhoods.”
This is the planning term use for our older residential areas.
Our Official Plan is our main planning policy to manage our growth.
The purpose of the Plan is to ensure that future development will be compatible with what exists; and will be in the public interest. One of the fundamental principles of the plan is to protect our older residential neighbourhoods from incompatible development.
The Province and Region approved our Official Plan. It was passed by Council in 2011.
Aurora recently updated our Zoning By-law. However, we did not update the bylaws pertaining to older neighbourhoods.
New building in these neighbourhoods is following the old regulations from 1968 regarding building height, percentage of a lot that can be covered by a house, distance it must be away from neighbouring homes, etc.
Updating these old by-laws will put the protection envisioned in our Official Plan into action.
It will ensure that new development is consistent with the character of what already exists. Doing this as soon as possible may give us a chance to make positive changes for the upcoming building season.
Our Official Plan, including Section Six which includes the policy for older residential areas, can be found at www.aurora.ca.

Councillor Wendy Gaertner
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-01-18-01

First decade of successes and promising future marked by Neighbourhood Network

Protection of “stable neighbourhoods” to be considered next week

An interim control bylaw to protect Aurora’s “stable neighbourhoods” for up to one year could be in place by the end of the month.

Countdown is on for 2018 Aurora Winter Blues Festival

Temperatures may have plummeted again after a midweek warm spell, but heat will soon be in the air.

Tigers battling Hurricanes for North division supremacy

As the OJHL regular season winds down, the playoff race is heating up. The Aurora Tigers are...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open