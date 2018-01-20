Confusion abounds over what is allowed in stable neighbourhoods: Councillor

There is some confusion about Aurora’s Official Plan, our Zoning By-laws, and what is currently being allowed to be built in our “Stable Neighbourhoods.”

This is the planning term use for our older residential areas.

Our Official Plan is our main planning policy to manage our growth.

The purpose of the Plan is to ensure that future development will be compatible with what exists; and will be in the public interest. One of the fundamental principles of the plan is to protect our older residential neighbourhoods from incompatible development.

The Province and Region approved our Official Plan. It was passed by Council in 2011.

Aurora recently updated our Zoning By-law. However, we did not update the bylaws pertaining to older neighbourhoods.

New building in these neighbourhoods is following the old regulations from 1968 regarding building height, percentage of a lot that can be covered by a house, distance it must be away from neighbouring homes, etc.

Updating these old by-laws will put the protection envisioned in our Official Plan into action.

It will ensure that new development is consistent with the character of what already exists. Doing this as soon as possible may give us a chance to make positive changes for the upcoming building season.

Our Official Plan, including Section Six which includes the policy for older residential areas, can be found at www.aurora.ca.

Councillor Wendy Gaertner

Aurora

