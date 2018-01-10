The Case Wood Lot is endangered: reader

Wendy Kenyon is right to tell us that the proposal to develop the Case Wood Lot on Henderson Dr. threatens the wild life and the green ecosystem in this area of Aurora.

The plan would tear up 34,000 sq. ft. of forest that we have been hiking and sightseeing for over a decade in order to build 2 very large homes.

This forest is one of the few untouched green spaces left in Aurora. Animals such as brown bats, red-headed woodpeckers and snapping turtles. These animals are already listed as “at risk” or of “special concern” under the Ontario Endangered Species Act and Federal Species at Risk Act.

Any removal of the green space harms the lives of the animals. People also benefit by the nature in the area for some peace and tranquility.

The two lots are owned privately and zoned Rural Residential. However, it is also falls within the ORM (Oak Ridges Moraine) settlement lands and is designated an Endangered Threatened species area.

More importantly, there are four Town of Aurora By-laws (concerning Key Heritage Features, vegetation protection, significant woodland and landform conservation) that cover the properties and prohibit any development. The developer is asking the city to set aside these By-laws to allow them to clear 34,000 sq. ft. so that they can build two monster homes. This plan is out of proportion. Two homes at the expense of a large tract of land.

This is not an acceptable way to treat natural habitat for the development of two homes. I do not want to see the destruction of the forest and green space. The impact from these two properties will be large and will affect all the residents in the area and the balance of nature in the Town of Aurora.

Contact your local councillors and your local MPP soon to protest and to stop the redevelopment of the Henderson Case Woodlot.

Jim Jackson

Aurora



