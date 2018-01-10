Letters

Anonymous note brightened Christmas season

(Re: Front Porch Perspective, January 4)

I loved your article on Front Porch Perspective
I was wondering if could help me: On Christmas Eve «four ladies in a car» left me a card and a small token of appreciation in my mail box (for my Christmas display).
It couldn’t have come at a better time as I was vandalized two weeks prior (five out of eight of my blow-ups were slashed) and I was debating if I should continue putting up decorations!
The note was perfect, it thanked me for “lighting up our town” and now we will continue our tradition on Christmas as well as Halloween!!
I really did appreciate it and would like to thank these ladies and let them know what an impact it made to me!

Kathy Neice
