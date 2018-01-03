Letters

Empty Bowls proceeds will benefit over 1,100 individuals in community

January 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Welcoming Arms and Inn From the Cold would like to extend our most sincere thanks to the Pine Tree Potters Guild organizing committee and all its members for choosing us as recipients of their Empty Bowls fundraising event held on November 16.
Your very generous donation is indispensible to our mission to relieve hunger and homelessness in our community of York Region.
Welcoming Arms, a registered charity, is an ecumenical outreach partnership of six churches, servingover 500 individuals each month through visits to our supportive programs. The proceeds from Empty Bowls will support the purchase of food vouchers, York Region Transit tickets as well as food for our meal programs.
Inn From the Cold, also a registered charity, provides shelter and support services to the homeless and at risk of homelessness in York Region. Proceeds from this event will support the Drop-in Program which provides meals, clothing, and opportunities to engage with others, serving 600 people/year.
Empty Bowls was indeed a joyous event. We thank you for the invitation to participate in the setting-up, the lunch and the dinner. Guests and volunteers had a wonderful time.
On behalf of those in need in our community, we thank you for caring and sharing.

Welcoming Arms
Inn From the Cold

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-01-04-04

“Strangers with the Same Dream” selected for One Book One Aurora 2018

Acclaimed novel by Allison Pick looks at early foundations of modern Israel

2018-01-04-05

Ahead of marathon New Year, PC leader pays tribute to local initiative

Just days before the start of the most important year in his political life, Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was at the Aurora Legion with his two local candidates.

Design work on new rec centre set for 2018

By Brock Weir Sports groups have weighed in, Council has set the budget, now the public at large will sound off as well as Aurora ...

2018-01-04-10

Tigers clawing at first place in OJHL North division

The holidays were especially cheerful for an Aurora Tigers squad that now sits just one point back of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s north division leaders.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open