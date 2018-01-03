Empty Bowls proceeds will benefit over 1,100 individuals in community

January 3, 2018 · 0 Comments
Welcoming Arms and Inn From the Cold would like to extend our most sincere thanks to the Pine Tree Potters Guild organizing committee and all its members for choosing us as recipients of their Empty Bowls fundraising event held on November 16.
Your very generous donation is indispensible to our mission to relieve hunger and homelessness in our community of York Region.
Welcoming Arms, a registered charity, is an ecumenical outreach partnership of six churches, servingover 500 individuals each month through visits to our supportive programs. The proceeds from Empty Bowls will support the purchase of food vouchers, York Region Transit tickets as well as food for our meal programs.
Inn From the Cold, also a registered charity, provides shelter and support services to the homeless and at risk of homelessness in York Region. Proceeds from this event will support the Drop-in Program which provides meals, clothing, and opportunities to engage with others, serving 600 people/year.
Empty Bowls was indeed a joyous event. We thank you for the invitation to participate in the setting-up, the lunch and the dinner. Guests and volunteers had a wonderful time.
On behalf of those in need in our community, we thank you for caring and sharing.
Welcoming Arms
Inn From the Cold
